Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 14:28 Hits: 0

Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace shed light on his reason for leaving the network late last year, saying it had grown increasingly difficult to reconcile some of the opinions being expressed by its top hosts....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/599918-chris-wallace-working-at-fox-had-become-unsustainable