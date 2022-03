Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 21:57 Hits: 1

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) said Saturday he will resign from office after he was found guilty Thursday of three felonies for lying to the FBI about an illegal contribution made to his 2016 campaign.Fortenberry said his last...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599893-rep-fortenberry-to-step-down-following-conviction-for-lying-to-authorities