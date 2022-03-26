Fortenberry resigns from Congress after felony convictions

Articles

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) announced Saturday he is resigning from Congress after being convicted of three felonies related to a federal probe of illegal campaign contributions.

His decision, which he announced after he returned to his home state, caps a remarkable political fall and came after top House leaders prodded him to end his nine-term career in the lower chamber following the guilty findings Thursday night by a jury in Los Angeles.

“Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively,” Fortenberry said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday suggested Fortenberry should resign from Congress, indicating he would talk with the congressman that day.

“I think when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign,” McCarthy told reporters on the final day of the House GOP retreat. The news shocked many of Fortenberry’s colleagues who cited the nine-term congressman’s commitment to his faith.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday called on Fortenberry to immediately resign.

“Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law,” she said.

A federal jury found Fortenberry guilty on Thursday of three felonies after misleading federal investigators about his knowledge of campaign donations made with funds from a foreign national.

Prosecutors said Fortenberry lied to investigators when he denied knowing that Gilbert Chagoury, a wealthy Lebanese-Nigerian businessman who lives in France, donated about $30,000 to his campaign through intermediaries at a 2016 fundraiser in Glendale, Calif.

Fortenberry, who faces a possible prison sentence of up to five years on each count as well as fines, denied the charges and has said he plans to appeal. He is the first member of Congress to be convicted while in office since Rep. Chaka Fattah Sr. (D-Pa.) was found guilty of corruption charges in 2016.

Fortenberry stepped down from his top role on the powerful House Appropriations Committee in October when he was indicted by a grand jury on two charges of making false statements and one count of scheming to deceive federal agencies.

Fortenberry announced his plans to run for reelection in January. However, many prominent Nebraskan Republicans moved their support to state Sen. Mike Flood, who jumped into the race in the state’s 1st Congressional District amid concerns that Fortenberry’s conviction could cost the party a GOP seat.

The district includes a stretch of rural eastern Nebraska but also captures liberal-leaning Lincoln. Progressive state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is likely to win the Democratic nomination for the district.

Sarah Ferris, Josh Gerstein and Myah Ward contributed to this report.

