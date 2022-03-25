Photos of the week: Supreme Court confirmation edition

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson endured three days of a public job interview conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Roll Call photojournalists were there each day to document the historic hearings.Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives through a back hallway for her Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Jackson passes Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., upon arriving Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, greet Jackson before her hearing Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Durbin listens to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., far left, make his opening statement Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Jackson’s husband, Patrick, wears socks featuring former President Thomas Jefferson on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Graham questions Jackson on Tuesday, the second day of her confirmation hearings. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Durbin greets Johnny, right, and Ellery Brown, Jackson’s parents, on Tuesday. Rep. Bobby L. Rush, D-Ill., is at left. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Jackson talks with Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, references the children’s book “Antiracist Baby” while questioning Jackson on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Grassley speaks with Durbin during Tuesday’s hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photographers take pictures of Durbin and Grassley before the start of Day 3 of Jackson’s hearings on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From left, Georgia Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock talk with former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama before the start of Wednesday’s hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., holds up Ossoff‘s notes for the cameras Wednesday as she jokes about his preparation to question Jackson. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From left, Sens. Cruz, Hawley and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., talk before Cruz’s questioning of Jackson on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Steve Marshall, attorney general of Alabama, and other witnesses are sworn in on Thursday, the fourth and final day of Jackson’s confirmation hearings. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
