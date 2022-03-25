Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 12:32 Hits: 1

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson endured three days of a public job interview conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Roll Call photojournalists were there each day to document the historic hearings.

The post Photos of the week: Supreme Court confirmation edition appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/03/25/photos-of-the-week-supreme-court-confirmation-edition/