Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 13:10 Hits: 6

Thousands of people in Poland protested for the U.S. to close the Ukrainian sky by lying on the streets Friday.More than 4,000 people protested in Warsaw, which has seen the most Ukrainian refuge...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/599862-thousands-lie-in-the-street-in-poland-calling-on-us-to-close-ukrainian