What to expect in the Biden administration budget

President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget request, expected to come Monday, will propose new spending levels for defense and nondefense programs at a time of soaring inflation in an election year. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak preview the major elements of a budget package that Congress will wrestle with in coming months.

