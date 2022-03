Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 20:28 Hits: 4

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) is spearheading an effort to investigate 2020 censorship and suppression of news coverage about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, previewing the kind of oversight House Republicans plan to engage in if they win back...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599803-issa-lays-groundwork-for-house-gop-probe-into-hunter-biden-laptop-story