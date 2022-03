Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 23:05 Hits: 12

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are throwing their support behind Justice Clarence Thomas amid new scrutiny over his participat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599831-mcconnell-mccarthy-defend-justice-thomas-amid-ethics-scrutiny