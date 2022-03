Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 23:49 Hits: 10

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) announced Friday he would not be voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.Sasse, a member of the Judiciary Committee, point...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599841-sasse-to-vote-no-on-jacksons-supreme-court-nomination