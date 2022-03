Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:01 Hits: 1

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is facing a shrinking pool of potential GOP supporters for her Supreme Court confirmation as Republicans harden their opposition.Democrats can confirm Jackson without any Republican supp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599689-jackson-faces-growing-gop-opposition-on-supreme-court