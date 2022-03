Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 16:12 Hits: 8

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Friday said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any cases involving the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and, if former President Trump runs again...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/599759-wyden-justice-thomas-should-recuse-himself-from-jan-6-2024-election