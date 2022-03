Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 17:35 Hits: 4

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - House Republicans wrapped up their annual retreat in this coastal Florida resort town on Friday, capping off a three-day event in which they sought to project unity ahead of the 2022 midterm elec...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/599777-five-takeaways-from-the-house-gops-annual-retreat