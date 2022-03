Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 14:45 Hits: 8

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital earlier today, a court spokesperson said, a development that comes amid mounting ethical scrutiny of the conservative justice....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/599737-justice-thomas-discharged-from-hospital-faces-mounting-ethics