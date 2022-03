Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 19:58 Hits: 0

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – House Republicans are honing their midterm message at their annual retreat in Florida, previewing a campaign strategy that has little to do with former President Donald Trump and the grievances that animate his hardline...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/599658-house-gop-keeps-trump-at-arms-length-as-it-hones-midterm-strategy