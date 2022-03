Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) was found guilty Thursday of lying to the FBI about an illegal contribution to his campaign in 2016.Fortenberry was convicted of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false...

