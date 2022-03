Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 20:34 Hits: 0

Legislation to legalize marijuana at the federal level will be teed up for a House floor vote as soon as next week.The House Rules Committee announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing rega...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599667-marijuana-legalization-bill-nears-house-floor-vote-next-week