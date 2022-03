Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022

President Biden warned Thursday that there could be global food shortages resulting fromĀ the Russian invasionĀ of Ukraine and announced steps to prevent a potential crisis."We did talk about food shortages. And it's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/599678-biden-warns-of-food-shortage-from-russias-invasion-into-ukraine