Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 20:18 Hits: 4

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination.McConnell's decision isn't surprising - he voted against her last year for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599663-mcconnell-to-vote-against-jacksons-supreme-court-nomination