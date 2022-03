Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:43 Hits: 8

The Supreme Court on Thursday did not respond to inquiries about the health status of Justice Clarence Thomas and whether he remained hospitalized after being admitted late last week.The court on Sunday said Thomas...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/599595-supreme-court-silent-on-thomas-health-status