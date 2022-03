Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 18:21 Hits: 11

Former President Trump on Thursday filed a sprawling civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and more than a dozen others allegin...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/599630-trump-sues-hillary-clinton-over-russian-collusion