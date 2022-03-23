The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Training the next generation of campaign reporters — in the field

Christina Bellantoni, a former Roll Call editor who is now professor of professional practice at the University of Southern California, is training the next generation of journalists. Part of that is showing them how to report stories from the field, including congressional races in Texas and Virginia. Bellantoni discusses that and more, including the value of diverse backgrounds, sourcing and how politics have helped shape her students’ worldviews.

