Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 15:50 Hits: 1

A phased reopening of the Capitol, which has been closed to the public for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will officially start next Monday. House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker and Capitol physician Brian Monahan announced...

