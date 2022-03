Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:39 Hits: 1

An internal poll from House Republicans’ campaign arm is giving their members good reason to be optimistic about taking back the chamber this year following the party's annual issues retreat this week.Republicans have a 4-point advantage over...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599395-republicans-lead-generic-ballot-in-swing-districts-nrcc-poll