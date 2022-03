Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 10:00 Hits: 2

Democrats in Congress are pressing the Biden administration to extend the suspension of student loan payments before it's set to expire May 1 as they seek to avoid cutting off a pandemic-induced benefit in the middle of a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599295-democrats-press-biden-to-extend-freeze-on-student-loan-payments