Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 12:20 Hits: 2

Former President Trump has pulledĀ his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks inĀ this year's Alabama Senate primary, slamming the Republican as "woke" and disloyal to him for doubting his claims about the 2020 presidential election...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/599333-trump-withdraws-endorsement-of-woke-mo-brooks