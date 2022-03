Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:52 Hits: 2

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sparked a lengthy and heated exchange with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson that garnered grumblings from members of the audience and pushback from multiple Democrats on the committ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599399-graham-ramps-up-tension-with-jackson-i-think-youre-doing-it-wrong