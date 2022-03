Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Wednesday issued a blistering response to former President Trump's decision to unendorse him in the Alabama Senate race, accusing Trump of asking him to remove President Biden from the White Hou...

