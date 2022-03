Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 22:49 Hits: 2

The move is a stunning turnaround for the department, which for months has maintained the moves are necessary.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2022/03/22/plan-to-drop-thousands-of-caregivers-from-veterans-affairs-support-program-put-on-hold/