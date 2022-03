Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 16:25 Hits: 2

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday grew increasingly combative in his line of questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, asking President Biden's Supreme Court nominee about her religious faith, her de...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599208-graham-gets-combative-with-jackson-what-faith-are-you-by-the-way