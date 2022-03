Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 16:14 Hits: 2

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) fumed over progressive criticism of J. Michelle Childs, a district court nominee who was also a Supreme Court contender, and accused Democrats of holding a double standard against GOP nominees...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599040-graham-fumes-at-confirmation-hearing-childs-treatment-vicious