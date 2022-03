Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 17:22 Hits: 3

Russia on Monday said it had summoned the U.S. ambassador to Moscow for a meeting to provide him a "note of protest" over President Biden's criticisms of Russia's war on Ukraine. The tough statem...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/599048-russia-warns-us-that-relations-near-breaking-point