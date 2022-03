Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 17:47 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Monday that late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who was the longest-serving member of the House until his death on Friday, will lie in state in the Capitol next week.Young will lie in state in National Statuary...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599054-rep-don-young-to-lie-in-state-at-the-capitol-next-week