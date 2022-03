Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 20:40 Hits: 2

Turnover among House staffers is at its highest rate in at least 20 years amid a push among some Democrats to unionize, according to a new study published Monday.According to LegiStorm, which tracks congressional staff rosters and salaries, 55...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599093-house-staff-turnover-highest-in-20-years-study