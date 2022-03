Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 01:44 Hits: 6

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) said that she would, if asked, fill the seat left vacant by the late Alaska Rep. Don Young (R) "in a heartbeat.""Think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young's longevity and his...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599140-sarah-palin-says-shed-serve-in-don-youngs-seat-in-a-heartbeat