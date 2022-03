Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 16:21 Hits: 4

While the politics surrounding the transfer of Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine are complicated, experts say the technical and logistical difficulties involved can be surmounted and should not stand in the...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/03/16/not-brain-science-heres-how-the-ukraine-fighter-swap-could-work/