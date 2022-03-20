McConnell says he hasn't decided how he'll vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 21:00 Hits: 8

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that he had not decided whether to vote for the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, ahead of a week of hearings for the nominee, who would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court.

“I’m going to listen to the evidence,” the Kentucky senator said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I’m going to listen to the hearings. And by the way, she’ll be treated much better than Democrats typically treated Republican nominees like Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh,” he added, referencing the two Republican justices who were each accused of sexual misconduct before being confirmed to the court.

McConnell’s language is similar to comments made by others in his party about keeping the hearings respectful. Though the GOP had not previously signaled any choreographed approach to the confirmation hearings, the tides turned when Republicans started accusing Jackson of being soft on crime when it comes to sex-related offenses — which the White House has denied.

McConnell’s comments follow a one-on-one meeting he held with the nominee, during which he said he raised the question of whether she would support court-packing — or the idea of adding additional seats to the Supreme Court to up the influence of the party that controls the White House. The minority leader has indicated that this will be a key issue in the confirmation hearing, though former Sen. Doug Jones, the nominee’s guide for the process, has said Jackson told McConnell that adding seats would be a decision for Congress, not her.

Asked whether he was open to voting for the Biden nominee, McConnell said he was “willing to listen to the testimony,” adding that “that’s why we have hearings.”

Republicans have voiced a number of complaints about Jackson, with Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina referring to her as a “radical left” nominee, and the majority of Republicans are expected to oppose her confirmation.

