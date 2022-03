Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 23:44 Hits: 7

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week.The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospita...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/598974-justice-thomas-hospitalized-with-infection