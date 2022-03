Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:00 Hits: 5

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday amplified her opposition to the idea of sending U.S. or NATO forces into Ukraine to help the embattled country repel Russian airstrikes.A more direct Western intervention to create a no-fly zone over...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/598657-pelosi-rejects-zelenskys-calls-to-close-the-sky-over-ukraine