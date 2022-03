Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 00:36 Hits: 13

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.) announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case of the virus.“Today, after arriving back in Arizona for a district work week, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/598907-arizona-democrat-tests-positive-for-covid-19