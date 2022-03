Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 March 2022 10:02 Hits: 14

The revelation this week that Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has renewed questions about...

