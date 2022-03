Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 17:04 Hits: 7

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Friday that one of his members, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), is "wrong" for saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "thug.""Madison is wrong. If...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/598772-mccarthy-calls-out-cawthorn-over-zelensky-madison-is-wrong