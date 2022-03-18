Photos of the week ending March 18, 2022

Articles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned virtual plea to Congress for more aid this week, while Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson continued to make the rounds of the Capitol before next week’s confirmation hearing. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on hand to capture the action.

