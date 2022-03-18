The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tax breaks percolating

While the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending package steered clear of tax legislation, lawmakers are preparing to push for several tax measures in coming months, including breaks for charitable donations, research and development, employee retention and more.

In the latest episode of CQ Budget, CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Laura Weiss outline the congressional tax agenda and efforts to shore up funding for the IRS.

