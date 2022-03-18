Tax breaks percolating

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 16:02 Hits: 3

While the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending package steered clear of tax legislation, lawmakers are preparing to push for several tax measures in coming months, including breaks for charitable donations, research and development, employee retention and more.

In the latest episode of CQ Budget, CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Laura Weiss outline the congressional tax agenda and efforts to shore up funding for the IRS.

