Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 15:33 Hits: 4

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/598757-house-passes-crown-act-banning-race-based-hair-discrimination