Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 16:58 Hits: 4

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote.The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/598771-here-are-the-eight-republicans-who-voted-against-ending-normal-trade-relations