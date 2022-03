Articles

Saturday, 19 March 2022

A member of the "People's Convoy" said that he was going to tar and feather Black Lives Matter Plaza while speaking to a crowd gathered in Washington, D.C.The People's Convoy, was inspired by the Canadian trucker's...

