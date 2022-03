Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 10:00 Hits: 11

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered a stark reminder on COVID-19 at Thursday's media briefing.The fact that the virus is no longer as disruptive of daily life as before "doesn't mean it's gone," Psaki s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/the-memo/598699-the-memo-covid-19-risks-quietly-rise