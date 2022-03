Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 22:44 Hits: 9

Several Disney employees and a former judge were among the more than 100 people arrested in connection with a Florida human trafficking operation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.The sheriff...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/598691-disney-employees-among-those-arrested-in-florida-human-trafficking