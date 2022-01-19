Reshaping society, the Supreme Court way

Articles

The White House and Congress get a lot of attention for their proposals to change public law. But the Supreme Court is having an outsize effect on society with its decisions, from determining where women can get abortions, to what kind of guns will be allowed in cities, how much money can be spent in politics and whether tens of millions of people will need to get a vaccine to protect public health.

CQ Roll Call Legal Affairs correspondent Todd Ruger joins us on this episode of the Political Theater podcast to talk about these issues.

