Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 23:19 Hits: 1

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Trump's bid to block a trove of his administration's records from being handed to the Jan. 6 House committee.The ruli...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/590505-supreme-court-rejects-trumps-bid-to-shield-records-from-jan-6